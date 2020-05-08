Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

SHAK stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.24 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $1,380,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Shake Shack by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.