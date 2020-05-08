Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $574.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $17.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $545.84. The stock had a trading volume of 108,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.56.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,140,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after purchasing an additional 361,140 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,436,000 after purchasing an additional 292,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,771,000 after purchasing an additional 234,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 343,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,182,000 after purchasing an additional 208,608 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

