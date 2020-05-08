Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Bank of America raised Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $1,296,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $179,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $3,977,040.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,836,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,950,000 after purchasing an additional 462,475 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 276,907 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.79. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 119.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

