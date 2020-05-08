Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Boosted by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 268.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 2.0% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $630.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify from $475.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $601.96.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $10.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $722.76. 4,583,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,060. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.13 and a beta of 1.51. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $242.23 and a 1 year high of $739.24.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

