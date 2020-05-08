Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital to Hold

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was downgraded by Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Shotspotter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $26.60 on Friday. Shotspotter has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.29 million, a PE ratio of 194.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.79.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shotspotter will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $38,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $111,183 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 22,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 6,426.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shotspotter by 695.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Shotspotter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

