Siebert Williams Shank Reiterates Buy Rating for PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Siebert Williams Shank in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PDCE. Citigroup began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of PDCE opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). The company had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

