Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.