Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

