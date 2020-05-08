Sigma Planning Corp Buys 11,050 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 460,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Stephens upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,108,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally.

