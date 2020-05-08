Sigma Planning Corp Buys 9,310 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,025,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

BATS MEAR opened at $49.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17.

