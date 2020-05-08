Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.49 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 100,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $111.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.