Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 39,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28.

