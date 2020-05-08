Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Eaton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 31,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Eaton’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.76.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

