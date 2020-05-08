Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.53.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX opened at $256.25 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.03.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

