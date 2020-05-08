Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Shares of NKE opened at $88.56 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

