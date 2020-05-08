Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Visa by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of V stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $350.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.86. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

