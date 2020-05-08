Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,137 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,424 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $317,723.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,723.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLR stock opened at $149.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.20.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.70). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.