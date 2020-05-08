Sigma Planning Corp Sells 10,083 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $239.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.16. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $261.25.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

