Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,651 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in WP Carey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in WP Carey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,392,000 after purchasing an additional 131,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WP Carey by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,671,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in WP Carey by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,638,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 216,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of WP Carey by 1,628.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,974 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $60.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

