Sigma Planning Corp Sells 67,472 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,472 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

XMMO opened at $54.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88.

