Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,911 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. FIX lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,231 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

