Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Silgan has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silgan to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Silgan stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. Silgan has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $35.94.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

