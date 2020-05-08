Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Stake Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,525,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,098,269 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.21% of Simon Property Group worth $1,619,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $177.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.17.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.