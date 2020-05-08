Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by Serengeti Asset Management LP

Serengeti Asset Management LP raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 881.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,500 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for approximately 5.1% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Serengeti Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.46% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 210.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 17.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 53.8% in the first quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $12,570,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SIX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.99. 4,553,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,142. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

