SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.3% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,431.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,668,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,263,000 after buying an additional 1,374,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,039,000 after buying an additional 1,311,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 77.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,391,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,891 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6,148.9% during the first quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 883,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after acquiring an additional 869,641 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.31. 1,596,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,548. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

