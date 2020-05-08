SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.92.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $112,277,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $94,245,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $40,553,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 639,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 290,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 509.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after purchasing an additional 237,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. 790,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

