SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for SmartFinancial in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.37 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

SMBK stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $14.70. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.78. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.90%.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,556.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Charles Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,986.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $389,021. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

