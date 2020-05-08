Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Has $14.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 11.4% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,796,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,589. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

