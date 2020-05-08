Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Has $6.62 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 5.0% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,934.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,735,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,836,000 after acquiring an additional 685,393 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4,732.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 635,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after acquiring an additional 622,043 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,224,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,246,000.

FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.70. 649,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th.

