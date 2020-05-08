SnapCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnapCoin has a total market cap of $50,572.22 and $2,023.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnapCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.08 or 0.03401939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031657 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001635 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010057 BTC.

About SnapCoin

SnapCoin (SNPC) is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,639,448 tokens. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io. SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1.

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

