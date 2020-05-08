Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 107.44%. On average, analysts expect Sol Gel Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 2,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,250. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $181.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.67. Sol Gel Technologies has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sol Gel Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

