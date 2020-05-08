Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.28.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.19 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

