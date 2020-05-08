Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Nomura

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Nomura from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 133.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.75) on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. 4,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,069. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,063,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,000 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,335,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,780,000 after acquiring an additional 535,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 130,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 87,016 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.