Soliton (SOLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Soliton to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SOLY stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. 3,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,219. Soliton has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Soliton in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

