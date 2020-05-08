Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Stock Price

News articles about North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted North American Construction Group’s analysis:

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.