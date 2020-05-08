South State Corp Has $8.13 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

South State Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of South State Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. South State Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 274,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $134.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average of $135.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

