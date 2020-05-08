South State Corp Invests $2.13 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

South State Corp acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $212.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,136,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,311,324. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market cap of $602.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

