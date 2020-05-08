South State Corp Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

South State Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research downgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.64. 9,749,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,739,300. The stock has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

