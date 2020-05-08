Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $30.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.43 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern Missouri Bancorp an industry rank of 173 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have commented on SMBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

SMBC traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,334. The stock has a market cap of $200.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $39.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 333,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

