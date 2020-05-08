Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Stake Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,099 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 39,098 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,406 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,469 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of LUV opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

