SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.2% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Benin Management CORP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $161.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,691,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914,889. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.83 and a 1 year high of $164.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $147.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

