SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,681 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $22,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.78. 2,480,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,647,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

