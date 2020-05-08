SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,772 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,495,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 234,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 171,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. 847,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.