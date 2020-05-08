SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Private Vista LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Private Vista LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,045 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.2% of Private Vista LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 228,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

SDY traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.47. 672,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,019. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

