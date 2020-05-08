SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.22. 64,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.