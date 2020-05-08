SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1,546.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $23.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $33.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56.

