Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bisq and Trade Satoshi. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $31,739.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004816 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015795 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007702 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.90 or 0.01674414 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000418 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Bisq and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

