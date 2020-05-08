Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser purchased 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at $492,310.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after buying an additional 204,960 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $42.13 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

