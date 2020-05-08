Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$624.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$621.73 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOY. Cormark cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.89.

TOY stock traded up C$1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$18.83. 115,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,407. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$9.73 and a 12-month high of C$46.61.

Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

