Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Spire (NYSE:SR) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spire had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spire stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 341,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Spire from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

